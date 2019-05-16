A YANK IN OZ: Heritage is cowardly cop out

Lisa says a lot of people blame their bad temper on an Irish heritage, which must be a huge insult to actual Irish people.

BLAME - meaning, "to assign responsibility for a fault of wrong”.

On a daily basis, people, children and adults alike, blame others for all sorts of things. With kids, we expect it. Like the other day when my six-year-old told on his older sister because she "farted on me”, even though he failed to mention that he'd just put his bum squarely in her face and let one rip.

We see it all the time; someone cheated on their partner because they "drank too much alcohol” or someone ignores a text or call and says their phone died or they fell asleep. No kidding, I once had a guy travel to another state to see mates he hadn't seen in five years and tell me they all, yes, all fell asleep after watching a Jim Carrey movie. So wholesome, sounds legit.

But I digress.

Anyway, the oddest excuse I think I've ever heard is when people blame their bad behaviour on their heritage.

And usually it's a heritage that, without the help of a year-long genealogical dig that dates back a century, no one really knew they had in the first place. For example, a lot of people blame their bad temper on an Irish heritage, which must be a huge insult to actual Irish people. It's as if having a temper is suddenly cute if you say, "Oh, that's just the Irish in me”.

I'm sure there were lots of traits handed down through the generations, but being a complete wanker to people is not one of them.

See, my paternal grandfather's, mother's great-grandfather's dad was straight off the boat from Slovakia. So, whenever I'm at a gathering and someone mentions how much I seem to really like potatoes or say, mentions my boyish good looks, I don't say, "Well, that's just the Slovak in me”.

And it seems everybody that uses the heritage excuse, always chooses cool ones like Scottish and Irish. I've never heard:

"My, those six toes you have are lovely.”

"Oh, thank you, that's just the Latvian in me.”

Or, "Wow, you really seem to love sheep.”

"Well, that's just the Kiwi in me.”

Then you have the folks that blame their eye colour or hair for things they do. Look, I tried researching if this is actually possible (and by "research”, I mean drink wine and watch videos of cats falling off things), but it seems there is no scientific evidence to back this up. However, if you are red haired, green-eyed and Irish, there is a slight chance you could make someone's life hell...if you wanted.

So, I think what we learned here today, is that if you have a bad temper, bad teeth, thrifty to the point of miserliness, or drink more than the nuns at Oktoberfest, we need to place the blame where deserves to go...on our parents.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go and renew my car registration that I forgot was due.

Silly me, must be the blonde hair.

- - Lisa Donovan