A YANK IN OZ: Lifting the lid on the 'intelligence' of cats

I, LISA Donovan, humour columnist extraordinaire, have just lifted the lid on the widely believed factoid that cats are intelligent.

This has been a belief throughout time, based almost solely on the fact that you can't fake a cat out with a tennis ball.

By animal standards, and compared to most people, cats may be smarter, but I am able to prove to you now that a cat's aloofness should not be mistaken for intelligence.

See, as most of you know, I decided to move recently.

The house I moved to is out of town a bit and surrounded by bushland.

You may be able to guess that the geckos in the area have cottoned on that this is a good area to procreate by the thousands, give or take a few, and my house is the local watering hole.

Now, as most of you are starting to put together, my cat has definitely noticed the fact that nearly every night, the geckos like to come out around whatever light we have on in the house.

We try our best to shoo them away and out a window, but one morning we woke up to find a vomit pile on the floor of what appeared to be a mix of cat food and gecko, although I couldn't be sure as it was hard to see through the tears in my eyes from dry retching.

Here's where my discovery comes in; this little cat food-gecko combo, has continued every single night for the past four nights.

One morning I woke up to the sound of the cat outside my bedroom door meowing to be let in.

I didn't let her in, and seconds later I heard her throwing up.

I've never been so happy not to have carpet in my life.

How smart can cats really be, if throwing up gecko pieces four nights straight does not deter her from ever wanting to go near another gecko ever again?

I can tell you, I remember exactly where I was when I decided chicken chips from a bain marie at a servo seemed like a good idea.

Subsequently this led to me being rushed to the hospital with food poisoning.

I haven't touched a chicken chip since.

The memory of vomiting and soiling myself, in front of Doctor Dreamy mind you, is forever embedded in my mind.

The only two times I remember having extremely good-looking doctors attend me was during the chicken chip debacle, and the time I had a huge boil on the back of my thigh. Thanks, universe.

And while we're talking about it, how smart can geckos be?

Don't you think after four nights of one of their own going missing that they'd realise there may be a predator about?

Night 1:

Hey, where's Lennie?

Don't know. Hey, look! A moth!

Night 2:

Hey, where's Barb?

Don't know. Whoa! A beetle!

Night 3:

Hey, where's Bob?

Don't know. Yum! A spider!

Night 4:

Hey, where's Tim?

Don't know. Hey look! A cat!

- Lisa Donovan, A Yank In Oz