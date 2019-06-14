A YANK IN OZ: My mini-bar was just perfect

THIS past weekend a co-worker and I flew to Brisbane for work.

This was a big deal for me since the last time I flew was after my strokes.

This flight was heaps more fun, although I think I prefer the stretcher with all the legroom.

Anyway, they booked us at Rydges, which is like Motel 6's rich, successful cousin, with a pool that doesn't give you giardia.

Lisa Donovan was impressed by the mini-bar during her hotel stay. Lisa Donovan

The place looked like a palace and I don't think a single person there even owned a pair of thongs, outside of me, although I made sure to wear my good $6 pair instead of the $2 pair.

We were greeted by the staff and guests who were all dressed better than I've ever been at any function and there were enough guys in button-up shirts and wing tips to start a new season of The Bachelor right there in the lobby.

The receptionist kept saying "perfect” after everything like some sort of a hospitality robot programed to make your feel like all of your answers are, well ... perfect.

Will you be dining in our restaurant tonight, Ms Donovan?

Yes.

Perfect.

Will you need a morning wake-up call?

Yes, please.

Perfect.

Do you know you stick out like a sore thumb in here with your thongs and bum bag?

Uh ... what?

Perfect.

Now, here's the interesting part.

Female Wall-E told me she needed to take my credit card information just in case at the end of my stay there were any bits and bobs to be paid for.

Jokingly, I said, "So, in case I raid the mini bar?”

And she said, "Yes, exactly.”

To which I replied loudly, and like a complete redneck, "There's a mini bar?!” This mini bar had everything from full bottles of wine (red and white), beer, Coca-Cola, regular old, bottled water in case you were thirsty and no one was looking, and mineral water for walking around outside of the room.

Unless you like coffee, in which case there at least 47 coffee shops within a three-kilometre radius, judging by the amount of people I saw walking in groups chatting, probably about important corporate stuff with their eco-friendly coffee cups in their hands.

There was also a box of goodies like chocolates, nuts, chips and games like dominoes and pick-up-sticks, which I'm assuming from the mini bar contents are more fun when you're drunk.

The clincher was you paid for whatever you ate, drank, used or opened.

So here you are in this amazing hotel room, with an amazing view, with a bed I'm quite certain was made by angels out of clouds from heaven (it could have been the fact it was king size and I didn't have three kids in it with me), and a fully stocked fridge with snacks, and you think, well, maybe just one glass of wine.

You wouldn't think that a few glasses of wine and a Kit Kat would add up, but at check-out I was in the hole for $144.

Perfect.

- A Yank in Oz, Lisa Donovan.