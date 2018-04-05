A YANK IN OZ: That famous bunny is a puzzle

SO, the Easter Bunny has hopped away for another year, leaving over-priced (hollow no less) chocolate rabbits, eggs and glittery tinsel in its wake.

The baskets so gleefully picked out and begged for, are now filled with empty wrappers and stuffed toys that will soon find their way to the floor, or as in my house, the puppy's mouth.

And I will be spending the next few weeks telling my kids why having lollipops and chocolate eggs for breakfast isn't what the Easter Bunny intended.

And like most holidays, we know the reason for the holiday, but where on earth did the symbolism come from?

How did we get from the resurrection of Jesus, to a giant rabbit that appears to like a good top hat and hiding eggs from children?

And believe me, rabbits aren't that clever.

Believe me, I owned one.

The only thing it ever did was poop (oh, so much poo) and eat my couch.

They're like giant rats with cute, fluffy tails.

Then again, maybe rabbits are extremely smart, but they just keep it on the down low kind of like cows and Kim Kardashian.

Or maybe not.

So, normally by now I would have done the research to find out the origin of the Easter Bunny (and by "research” I mean eating chocolate eggs and drinking wine) and relayed the information onto you, my loyal "readers” (thanks for reading Mum), but I just couldn't muster up the holiday cheer to even care.

Maybe it was the five-kilo chocolate rabbit I consumed while crying over my bank account statement (I have three kids so every holiday is costly).

Or, maybe it's because I'm just happy to get another one out of the way so that I can start looking forward to a holiday coming soon that I can really get behind - Mother's Day.

That's right, a day where we mothers, after 147 hours of labour (that's an actual figure, not greatly exaggerated for sympathy), countless sleepless nights, toilet training, meal prep, endless laundry washing, sock finding, hair fixing, stuffed animal finding, activity driving, and constant fight refereeing, can finally get what we deserve - a coffee mug (even though I don't drink coffee) and a pair of fluffy socks.

Seems fair.

I got exhausted just typing that.

And look, I'm not saying these little tokens of love from my darlings aren't good enough.

Believe me, nothing is cuter than my kids buying things at the school stall for me, and seeing what they chose to get me.

I mean, who can't use a fourth back scratcher, right?

I'm just saying you (partners take heed) wouldn't go astray to get dear old mum a complete spa package (pool boy included) and a weekend away (by herself - that part is important) to a hotel that quite literally only has a bed and a wine fridge.

And maybe some fluffy socks.

Kind of a mum's Easter basket of goodies, if you will.

And it wouldn't hurt to throw in a couple of chocolate bunnies, hollow or otherwise.

- Lisa Donovan