Rocky parents with ice addicted kids to demand detox centre

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

A YEPPOON group for families supporting loved ones addicted to ice will have an opportunity to push their case for a local detox centre this week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will host her government's first summit on tackling ice in Rockhampton tomorrow.

The Queensland Government has released a draft plan aimed at breaking the cycle of drug use by attacking every aspect of the path to addiction and ruin.

The Premier made the decision to hold the first Summit in Rockhampton after Keppel MP Brittany Lauga arranged for her to have a private sit-down with the brave mothers of ice addicts in Yeppoon when she was in Rockhampton for governing from Central Queensland earlier this year.

Thursday's day-long summit will be held at Bauhinia House.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expects the next election will be fought using electorate boundaries to be proposed on Friday. DAN PELED

Yeppoon's Debbie Ware runs ICESUP, the Yeppoon support group for families whose lives have been affected by a loved one's addiction to the drug.

She will be among those in attendance on Thursday.

"I do feel the government is listening," she said yesterday.

"I am hoping all the government departments come together to tackle this issue."

She said the Yeppoon group was still pushing for a detox centre located in the region.

"I want to listen to what they have to say and how they plan to help families living with ice-affected loves ones on a 24/7 basis."

Premier Palaszczuk has promised to come down hard with the full resources of law enforcement agencies on the criminal groups.

"But we need to do much more than that," she has previously said.

"Ice may be slightly less addictive than heroin, but its effects trap users in a downward spiral that takes far greater time and resources to escape."