A young bright spark is building the bridge to her future

BRIGHT SPARK: St Ursula's College year 10 student Katie Russell is one of only 100 secondary school students selected to attend the Spark Engineering Camp.

BRIGHT SPARK: St Ursula's College year 10 student Katie Russell is one of only 100 secondary school students selected to attend the Spark Engineering Camp. Contributed

A BRIGHT Yeppoon teenager is building the bridge to her future by spending her school holidays at an engineering camp that will determine her pathway.

St Ursula's College year 10 student Katie Russell is one of only 100 secondary school students selected to attend the Spark Engineering Camp in Brisbane next month.

Katie, 15, said she was "over the moon” when she found out.

"Our science teacher, Mrs Meager, recommended it to the whole class and she really encourages us to excel in our subjects, so I decided to give it a go,” she said.

"It's incredible to be selected to attend and it's going to be a great experience.”

Katie said she was hoping to get a taste for engineering and meet new people at the camp.

"This Spark opportunity will let me see so many different areas of engineering,” she said.

"It will help me pinpoint which field of engineering interests me the most, so that when I enter year 11 next year I can choose the subjects that best suit that area of study.

"I am interested in both civil engineering and aerospace. With civil engineering you get to help the community, but it would be an awesome opportunity to design aeroplanes and things like that.”

Katie said her love for engineering came from her passion for her two favourite subjects, science and maths.

While attending the camp will help her decide what subjects she will study next year, she said she isn't sure what she wants to do in the future.

"At the moment I am just window shopping and looking around,” she said.

"But, if I did have to choose one, I would say I am leaning more towards civil engineering.”

Her advice to other girls around her age looking to study engineering is to "give it a good shot”.

"Make sure you acquire all the experiences that you can and do your best,” she said.

Katie will participate in lectures, workshops, and a variety of engineering-themed activities at Spark. She will reside at the University of Queensland during the week-long camp from July 1-6.

Katie will also have the opportunity to climb the Story Bridge, an opportunity she says she is excited about and ready for.

"I haven't trained for it, but I am ready for this,” she said.