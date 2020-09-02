Menu
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Ignatius Park v TCC

callum dick
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College, go head-to-head in Mackay today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 10am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming ignatius park college livestream livestreaming the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

