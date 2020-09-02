Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirwan’s Jeremiah Nanai (right) was crowned the best and fairest of the Aaron Payne Cup on Monday night. Photo: Callum Dick
Kirwan’s Jeremiah Nanai (right) was crowned the best and fairest of the Aaron Payne Cup on Monday night. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch St Pat’s v Kirwan

callum dick
2nd Sep 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, St Patrick's College and Kirwan State High School, go head-to-head in Townsville today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 11.30am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming mackay rugby league schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Larger than life’: CQ farewells cattle industry legend

        Premium Content ‘Larger than life’: CQ farewells cattle industry legend

        News Charles “Charlie” Lund was a larger than life figure.

        Labor and Greens fail to stop coal-fired power station study

        Premium Content Labor and Greens fail to stop coal-fired power station study

        News The Coalition Government is jubilant after taking another step closer to dream of...

        Juvenile gang member in IGA armed robbery also stole 10 cars

        Premium Content Juvenile gang member in IGA armed robbery also stole 10 cars

        News “You were only 14 or 15 when you were driving these stolen cars around town...

        NRL premiership winner in TCC’s corner for Payne Cup semi

        Premium Content NRL premiership winner in TCC’s corner for Payne Cup semi

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Watch TCC versus Ignatius Park semi-final on this site today.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM