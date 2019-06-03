Aaron Payne Cup: TCC set for tough Cup clash

TOUGH STUFF: The Cathedral College's second rower Kurtis Farr will have a big role to play when his team takes on Rockhampton Grammar in tomorrow night's Aaron Payne Cup clash at Browne Park.

TOUGH STUFF: The Cathedral College's second rower Kurtis Farr will have a big role to play when his team takes on Rockhampton Grammar in tomorrow night's Aaron Payne Cup clash at Browne Park. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College must win two of their remaining round games to be a chance of playing semi-finals football in the Aaron Payne Cup.

That quest starts tomorrow when they take on Rockhampton Grammar School at 6.30pm at Browne Park.

TCC have scored one win so far in the premier schoolboys competition, while Grammar are yet to taste victory.

TCC coach Mick Busby is tipping a tight contest tomorrow night, and is urging his troops to "step up and play” for the full 60 minutes.

"We're probably two fairly evenly matched sides so it could go either way,” he said.

"Grammar have had a much harder draw than us so far. They might not have a win on the board at this stage but we're certainly not underestimating them.

"They run really hard, their speed off the ground is really good and they just keep coming.

"We've got to play as a team. Our defence has to be stronger against them and we've got to talk a fair bit.”

TCC will be without co-captain Mitchell Leard-Lamont who suffered an ankle injury at training.

Young gun Lincoln Pickering will slot into the second row in his absence.

Busby will look to co-captain Jeremy McLaughlin and the experienced trio of Darcy Hancock (front row), Kurtis Farr (second row) and Riley Boaza (lock) to lead the way.

TCC have just four or five Year 12 students in their line-up; the majority of the players are in Year 11.

"We're a work in progress, and we're working on getting our structures and patterns right,” Busby said.

"We want to play what's in front of us and take each game as it comes.

"We want to have effort on effort and not give away penalties and not make too many errors.

"Grammar have got a pretty big forward pack so we just have to man up and go from there.

"It will be a tough game for us but we'll be giving it our very best.”

