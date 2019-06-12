Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College earn semi reward

SMART FOOTBALL: The Cathedral College player Jackson Warde goes on the attack against Mackay State High.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College booked a semi-final berth in the Aaron Payne Cup with a 24-10 win over Mackay State High yesterday.

Coach Mick Busby said it was a fantastic result, and a great reward for the players.

In other games, St Brendan's College scored a 26-nil win over St Pat's, while Rockhampton Grammar suffered a heavy loss to Kirwan, going down 56-4.

The three teams will be in action again today, with the games again livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

TCC play competition heavyweights Ignatius Park at 9am, St Brendan's play Kirwan at 10.15am and Grammar play St Pat's at 11.30am.

TCC bolted out of the blocks against Mackay, scoring early in the game.

They put on two more but conceded two to make the score 14-10 at half-time.

Busby said his side took charge in the second half, their defence proving the difference.

"We ground it out in the end and played smart football,” he said.

"Our defence was outstanding.”

Busby nominated Riley Boaza, Darcy Hancock, Thallon Peters and Jeremy McLaughlin among the team's best.

St Brendan's player Mauga Nona in the game against St Pat's. Zizi Averill

He said today's game against Ignatius Park would be "another level”.

"That will be a hard game but it's good for the boys to come up against a team like that and see just where they're at.

"If we cut out a few mistakes and be disciplined, you never know what can happen.”

St Brendan's coach Terry Hansen also praised the defensive effort of his troops in their win over St Pat's.

He said he was "quietly confident” his boys could get the job done today against Kirwan.

"We'll just do what we do, and go out and play our brand of footy.”