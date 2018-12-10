Abandoned boats to be cleared from Fitzroy River

CLEAN UP: Maritime Safety Queensland contractors have started to remove four wrecked vessels lying abandoned in the Fitzroy River.

SAY FAREWELL to the wrecked, abandoned ships haunting Rockhampton's Fitzroy River.

Maritime Safety Queensland contractors have started to remove four wrecked vessels lying deserted in the river.

The vessels include two 10m, steel-hulled vessels, and two 8m, fibreglass-hulled ships

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the operation would involve the largest number of vessels removed from a single location since the government's War on Wrecks campaign launched earlier this year.

"They (the vessels) are lying in a bend of the river known locally as the Devil's Elbow and marine officers have made extensive enquiries to identify their owners,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Make no mistake, we are determined to ensure costs are recovered from owners of derelict and abandoned vessels where they can be identified or located.

"There was a process which must be followed before any action could be taken, allowing owners to step forward and meet their responsibilities to remove the wrecks.”

A public notice was published but with the deadline for response now passed, the vessels could be seized as abandoned property.

War on Wrecks Taskforce Chair and Redlands MP Kim Richards said contractors were expected to take about five days removing the eyesores and associated rubbish or pollutants.

"With the removal of these four wrecks, we now have 271 derelict or abandoned vessels on our state-wide database with 88 being monitored and 53 vessels so far removed,” Ms Richards said.

"Cleaning up our coastlines and waterways will be a long-term campaign, but Maritime Safety Queensland has demonstrated its commitment to getting the job done as efficiently as possible.

"Importantly the War on Wrecks taskforce is looking at how best to prevent vessels becoming derelict in the first place.

"Owners who neglect their responsibilities should be aware the state can also take them to court to recover costs incurred by the community to clean up their mess.”