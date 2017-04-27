27°
News

Abandoned by parents, struggled with drugs and came to Rocky

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 27th Apr 2017 5:47 PM
Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE LOST count the number of homes he lived in growing up and despite a short, but extensive drug history, a Rockhampton crack addict has turned his life around.

Mark Matthew Whelan walked into a Rockhampton police station yesterday afternoon and handed himself in over drug related charges from last year, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard today.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges that were laid after police carried out a search warrant of a Pelican St, Macleay Island, on October 6, 2016.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said during the search, police located a bowl containing 0.5 grams of cannabis, an orange container with 0.5 grams of cannabis inside, electrical scales, a purple grinder, a water pipe, two tourniquets, a single .44 calibre round unspent, clip seal bags and unpackaged used syringes.

He said Whelan had a significant history of failing to appear, breaching bail and breaching community based orders.

Whelan's lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had never known his parents.

He explained Whelan's parents had 'taken off' and when the van they were travelling in ran out of fuel, they left Whelan and his sister behind.

"He's lost count the number of homes he lived in," Mr Lammersdorf said.

The court heard most of Whelan's offending occurred which including using methamphetamines, cannabis and crack cocaine in south-east Queensland and Mr Lammersdorf said his client had turned his life around since relocating to Rockhampton.

He said Whelan was now enrolled at Headspace and volunteered two days a week as a janitor.

Magistrate Mark Morrow agreed that Whelan had appeared to turn his life around and ordered him to undertake a two-year probation order.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cocaine drugs foster care headspace rockhampton magistrates court

Person collapses at Rockhampton prison, 'not breathing'

Person collapses at Rockhampton prison, 'not breathing'

PARAMEDICS are rushing to a Rockhampton prison after a person stopped breathing.

I'll listen to Rocky residents, not Bully front pages: Landry

Flood waters start to rise on Bolsover St, Depot Hill.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

Capricornia MP makes statement as levee political pressure mounts

Rocky's trendy new CBD restaurant beating tough times

Dingles Cafe Bar head barista, Jimmy 'Dingle' Chang

It was the soft opening with a hard landing

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

Ice summit: Families talk of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Plenty of Australian pride at Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade

(L-R) Grace Davis, Cheyanne Davis, David Davis and Kylie North watch the Rockhampton Anzac Parade.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to servicemen and women

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $210,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

Spacious and Low Maintenance!

1/93-95 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $219,000

Located close to the Rockhampton Hospitals, The Rockhampton Grammar Schools, Golf course and a short drive to the Allenstown shopping complex, is where you'll find...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Edge Apartments

1002/ 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $485,000

Exceptional in every way, this 10th floor residence has spectacular views of the Rockhampton sky line and sweeping vistas over the Fitzroy River. A magnificent...

Big Spacious 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home - Close To The Uni!

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $347,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors,couples and...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!