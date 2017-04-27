Abandoned by parents, struggled with drugs and came to Rocky

HE LOST count the number of homes he lived in growing up and despite a short, but extensive drug history, a Rockhampton crack addict has turned his life around.

Mark Matthew Whelan walked into a Rockhampton police station yesterday afternoon and handed himself in over drug related charges from last year, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard today.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges that were laid after police carried out a search warrant of a Pelican St, Macleay Island, on October 6, 2016.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said during the search, police located a bowl containing 0.5 grams of cannabis, an orange container with 0.5 grams of cannabis inside, electrical scales, a purple grinder, a water pipe, two tourniquets, a single .44 calibre round unspent, clip seal bags and unpackaged used syringes.

He said Whelan had a significant history of failing to appear, breaching bail and breaching community based orders.

Whelan's lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had never known his parents.

He explained Whelan's parents had 'taken off' and when the van they were travelling in ran out of fuel, they left Whelan and his sister behind.

"He's lost count the number of homes he lived in," Mr Lammersdorf said.

The court heard most of Whelan's offending occurred which including using methamphetamines, cannabis and crack cocaine in south-east Queensland and Mr Lammersdorf said his client had turned his life around since relocating to Rockhampton.

He said Whelan was now enrolled at Headspace and volunteered two days a week as a janitor.

Magistrate Mark Morrow agreed that Whelan had appeared to turn his life around and ordered him to undertake a two-year probation order.