The Pajinka Wilderness Lodge at the tip of Cape York lies abandoned and languishing. The resort closed in 2002 and never reopened.
News

Abandoned resort handed back to traditional owners

by Peter Carruthers
7th Nov 2019 10:30 PM
TWENTY years since it closed, the Pajinka Wilderness Lodge 1000km north of Cairns will be handed back to traditional owners in a ceremony held at the tip of Cape York today.

The hope is that the historic handover of 211ha of land could open the door to the revival of the languishing eyesore, which was once a high-end resort but now lies abandoned.

Traditional owner and Gudang/Yadhaykenu Aboriginal Corporation chairman Michael Solomon said the Pajinka lands had traditionally been of major cultural significance.

"This land handover will help preserve this iconic status for future generations, while also creating new opportunities for our people, including in cultural and tourism (areas)," Mr Solomon said.

Cook MP Cynthia Lui said it was a great milestone for the Gudang/Yadhaykenu Aboriginal Corporation.

"Importantly, this land transfer will allow the Gudang/Yadhaykenu people to explore future economic development and job opportunities," she said.

Early works will focus on site clean-up before progressing to the rebuilding of the site's amenities and kiosk as a commercial enterprise.

 

 

"This resort served as a rest spot for many travellers during its heyday in the '80s and '90s and this transfer of ownership … will mean this resort can be repurposed to serve the community and visitors once again," Ms Lui said.

The title deeds will be handed over to Pajinka elder Bernard Charlie in Pajinka.

