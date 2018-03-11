ABANDONED CARS: Rocky council explains processes involved

The dark blue commodore was abandoned near Kershaw Garden's waterfall on February 7.

IN LIGHT of the recent news of abandoned cars in the region, Rockhampton Regional Council has shed some light on the background information to what happens with the vehicles.

Rockhampton Region Chair of Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee Councillor Ellen Smith said the way in which the process works depends on where the car is.

"Different government bodies respond to abandoned vehicles, depending on which road they are found,” she said.

"Council responds to vehicles on local Government controlled roads, and police or the Department for Transport and Main Roads respond to vehicles on highways and state declared roads.

For Local Government roads, Council will attempt to contact the vehicles last owner by conducting a door knock, sending a letter to the last registered owner (if known) and placing a sticker and letter on the vehicle itself.

"If the owner does not remove the vehicle, Council will then tow and impound it.

"Council will then be able to unlock the vehicle and obtain a VIN number, which allows Council to notify the last registered owner that the vehicle has been impounded.

"The vehicle is also advertised as impounded on Council's website and in the local newspaper.

"If the owner does not respond, Council can then dispose of the vehicle.”

The process from when Council is notified of the vehicle to when it is towed takes around two weeks.

" Each case is different, for example if the vehicle is of interest to the police, Council will not tow a vehicle where the police require it to remain in place for an ongoing investigation,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith said Council does not make much money from towed vehicles and that it is a cost negative exercise.

"Council currently spends on average $330 per vehicle to see it impounded and disposed,” she said.

In the last year, Council received 317 requests to investigate alleged abandoned vehicles, noting not all vehicles were actually abandoned.

"We encourage residents to contact Council's Customer Service directly - either by stopping in at one of our service centres by contacting via phone or online,” Cr Smith said.