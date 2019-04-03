Abandoned park area to become new playground, picnic reserve

RIGHT: Layout of the Cawarral Palm Creek Park with the plans from Livingstone Shire Council.

RIGHT: Layout of the Cawarral Palm Creek Park with the plans from Livingstone Shire Council. Contributed

THE small community of Cawarral could soon have a new picnic area and playground at Palm Creek Park.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy wrote to Livingstone Shire Council in April last year asking it to takeover trusteeship of the community purpose reserve.

Council held meetings and conducted surveys online and the local community were in favour of council taking back the land.

The consultation resulted in a decision to split the reserve into four areas.

Area one will have picnic tables and a playground and a maintenance plan will be adopted for area two to keep it slashed.

Area four will be revegetated and Cawarral Rural Fire Brigade has asked the State Government to have area four join the reserve they occupy.

The land, which covers 9.08 hectares, belonged to the Cawarral School of Arts Association Inc.

The organisation relinquished their trusteeship in 2016 and handed the land back to the State Government department.

It was noted on the report for the community meeting the area does have flood issues and the soil in the middle of the reserve area is very infertile.

The area would also take approximately six hours a week to mow and maintain. Some residents have put their names on a mower volunteer list.

Tourism was a heavily contested point raised at the community meeting in February.

It is believed around 20 caravans and motorhomes pass the area daily and the shire could benefit from tourists in the area.

The idea of free camping was suggested but most Cawarral residents were against the notion for various reasons.

These included inadequate parking, the impact on the hall toilets, children's safety with strangers, too much noise in town and that the town wouldn't be able to sustain it.

Residents mostly requested picnic tables, a skate park, playground with shade, bike/BMX track, toilets, swimming pool and a dog training area.

All those at the meeting were also in favour of interpretative signs at the park on the history of the town.

It was passed at the Livingstone Shire Council's meeting on Monday that council would accept the trusteeship of the Palm Creek Park.

