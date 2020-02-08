Abandoned vehicles sit in limbo

Glenda Mather wants more responsibility taken for abandoned cars. She says around 20 are found each year.

LIVINGSTONE councillor Glenda Mather is on a mission to resolve the ongoing issue of abandoned cars on the Capricorn Coast and she feels like she is running around in circles trying to find out exactly whose responsibility they are.

The latest vehicle to have been abandoned was on the roadside at Bondoola some three months ago, and Cr Mather wants action.

“This is an ongoing issue. We find around 20 abandoned cars each year, which is a terribly high number,” Cr Mather said.

“I have reported the latest vehicle four times – three to police, and once to Livingstone Council, who contacted Main Roads.

“This is a big issue for the Coast. I am worried that one day we will find an abandoned vehicle with a body in it.

“Despite my efforts to have this vehicle claimed and removed, no authority seems to be wanting to claim the problem.”

Cr Mather said when she first contacted police about the vehicle at Bondoola it was registered, with plates intact. Since then the plates and the spare tyre have been removed.

“This became an abandoned vehicle, for which no authority seemed to be taking responsibility for its removal,” she said.

“Many people would give their right arm to own a little vehicle like this.

“Does this mean anyone can tow it away and claim ownership? I don’t seem to be able to get any answers.

“Someone has to take responsibility as the problem has escalated over the years, with more abandoned vehicles being found all the time.

“If these vehicles are the result of a crime, I would think it would be vital for evidence to be collected immediately.”

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said police were regularly tasked to attend and investigate abandoned vehicles.

“In some circumstances police have powers to have the vehicle towed from the scene or contact the owner and direct the owner to move the vehicle,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“These circumstances exist when a vehicle is causing a traffic hazard or if the vehicle is subject to a police investigation.

“If these circumstances do not exist, the vehicle is to be dealt with by whatever means the local council deems appropriate.”

If a member of the community locates an abandoned vehicle Snr Sgt Shawcross recommends they report it to PoliceLink on 13 14 44.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said TMR was responsible for the removal of abandoned vehicles from the state-controlled road corridor.

“Once reported to us, every effort is made to contact the vehicle’s registered owner and a short period of time is given for them to collect it,” the spokesperson said.

“If the vehicle poses a safety hazard to road users, it will be removed immediately.

“If the owner can’t be contacted, and the vehicle has police tape on it, we liaise with the Queensland Police Service (QPS) before removing the vehicle.

“On January 16, 2020, we were made aware of an abandoned vehicle on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, near Whites Rd, Bondoola.

“We have now removed the vehicle.”

Abandoned vehicles can be reported on the Transport and Main Roads website or your local TMR office, to the local council or the Queensland Police Service.