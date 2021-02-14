Menu
News

Abattoir worker busted drink driving after downing bourbon

Jacobbe McBride
14th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A Biloela abattoir worker appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday and faced a drink driving charge.

Harinda Manjusri Dissanayake, 49, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Helen Lane read the facts of Dissanayake’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On November 7, 2020, Mount Morgan police patrolling Central Street intercepted Dissanayake for a random breath test.

He admitted to drinking a can of bourbon 40 minutes before being intercepted.

The breath test returned a positive result of 0.065 BAC and he was issued a notice to appear.

Ms Lane said Dissanayake had no entries of a like nature on his criminal or traffic history and his application for a work license should be approved.

Ms Beckinsale fined Dissanayake $350 and disqualified him from driving for two months, however, granted him a work license.

A traffic conviction was recorded.

