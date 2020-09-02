Former prime minister Tony Abbott has been slammed as a "misogynist" by senior British MPs on both sides of politics, amid furious debate about a new trade role for the Australian.

Tory MP Caroline Nokes criticised Mr Abbot's track record on women and rubbished a reported plan by the British government to appoint him to a new trade board.

"This is such a bad idea I'm not sure I can come up with words for how awful I think it is," she said.

Ms Nokes, who chairs the women and equalities committee in the British parliament, said she did not believe Mr Abott was the "sort of man" she wanted to represent the UK globally.

UK MP Emily Thornberry pictured with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.



"(Labour shadow trade secretary) Emily Thornberry and I seldom agree on anything, but she's right," Ms Nokes said.

"He's a misogynist he has very poor views on LGBT+ rights, and I just don't think this is a man who should be anywhere near our Board of Trade."

Ms Thornberry had previously hit out at Abbott's "long track record of sexist, sleazy and misogynist behaviour".

Tony Abbott has been hired by British PM Boris Johnson to become President of the UK's Board of Trade. Picture: Getty



Mr Abbott has not yet formally been offered the role, but several reports have suggested the British government is in talks with him to become a senior member of the new trade board to advise trade secretary Liz Truss on future negotiations following Brexit.

Ms Truss has defended Mr Abbott's trade credentials.

"What I'd say about Tony Abbott is he's a former prime minister of Australia. Australia is a key ally of the United Kingdom, and he has done a very good job in areas like trade," she said.

Originally published as Abbott branded a 'misogynist' by senior British MPs