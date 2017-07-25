26°
Abbott in CQ, no big deal for Landry

Leighton Smith
| 25th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
CQ VISIT: Capricornia Michelle Landry and former prime minister Tony Abbott didn't catch up when he visited the region on Monday.
CQ VISIT: Capricornia Michelle Landry and former prime minister Tony Abbott didn't catch up when he visited the region on Monday.

FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited the Gladstone aluminium smelter on Monday to spruik the need for the government to build a new coal-fired power station for the region and his job focused energy policy.

Mr Abbott's tax funded appearance in Gladstone was at the invitation of multi-national company RUSAL - who have a 20% stake in Queensland Alumina - to talk power prices and to meet with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and local business owners.

Mr Abbott's touted "jobs first” power policy would prioritise employment and cheaper reliable power over reducing emissions.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who is also a vocal advocate of upgrading Rockhampton's coal power-station, said she was aware of Mr Abbott's visit but this wasn't relevant to how she represented her electorate.

"I was aware of Tony Abbott's visit to Gladstone, a meeting he was invited to by Queensland Alumina, but it really isn't relevant to how I represent Capricornia,” she said in a statement today.

"I supported Tony while he was Prime Minister and welcome any of my colleagues when they visit the region.

"However Tony is a backbencher without a ministerial portfolio so how he organises his calendar is inconsequential.”

Earlier this month, Ms Landry reportedly urged Mr Abbott to consider leaving parliament to take the role of High Commissioner in the UK.

READ: Landry leads call for Abbott to 'move on'

"It's probably time for (Mr Abbott) to move on,” Ms Landry said at a time, when a number of her colleagues were concerned about his constant critiquing of the government.

"There's life after politics. He's got a lot of knowledge. He has a lot to offer.”

BACK IN 2013: Then local LNP candidate Michelle Landry and then opposition leader Tony Abbott in Rockhampton for an announcement on upgrading the Bruce Highway.
BACK IN 2013: Then local LNP candidate Michelle Landry and then opposition leader Tony Abbott in Rockhampton for an announcement on upgrading the Bruce Highway.

Ms Landry said rather than being focused on Mr Abbott, she was focused on the electorate and working to deliver job creating projects, ensuring infrastructure needs are met, while working with colleagues to decentralise government bodies and address rising power prices.

"Obviously with such a broad agenda, it's more beneficial to host Ministers to assist them in setting the right policies that benefit our region the most,” she said.　

Ken O'Dowd's spokesperson was unable to confirm any other details of Mr Abbott's movements and planned meetings beyond him leaving the region on Monday afternoon.

Flynn MP Ken O&#39;Dowd supports constructing a coal-fired power station.
Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd supports constructing a coal-fired power station.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  energy policy gladstone aluminium ken o'dowd michelle landry queensland alumina rusal tony abbott

