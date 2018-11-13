Tony Abbott on mission to get kids to remote schools

Tony Abbott is set to visit Coen, Aurukun, Hope Vale, Palm Island and Cherbourg as part of his new role. Picture: Kym Smith

FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott says a mix of carrot and stick is needed to improve school attendance in remote indigenous communities - but "there's been very little stick".

He made the claim as he begins a three-day tour in far north Queensland.

Mr Abbott will visit Coen, Aurukun, Hope Vale, Palm Island and Cherbourg in his role as special envoy on indigenous affairs.

He will speak with Aboriginal advocate Noel Pearson, elders, councils and school leaders in a bid to find ways to improve shocking school attendance rates in remote communities.

About 93 per cent of Australian children attend school, compared to 86 per cent of indigenous children.

Just 64.6 per cent of indigenous children in remote areas attend school.

Retaining better teachers in remote communities for longer, including through increased financial incentives, and the "direct instruction" teaching method advocated by Mr Pearson are among the key areas Mr Abbott is considering.

Asked whether a "stick or carrot" approach was required to improve education outcomes in remote indigenous communities, Mr Abbott said both were needed.

Tony Abbott will meet with indigenous leader Noel Pearson during the visit. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

"It's important to remember there's been very little stick in the past," he said.

"I'm not necessarily proposing more, but obviously it is important that we stress the absolute expectation of the general Australian community that all parents send all kids to school all the time.

"It is an absolute iron law that if you don't go to school, you don't get educated and if you don't get educated, it's very hard to have a decent life."

Getting more indigenous kids in school is Mr Abbott's key task in the envoy role, before he presents his findings to parliament prior to December 6. He has previously been to remote South Australia, the Northern Territory and the Kimberley in WA.