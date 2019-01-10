Menu
The ABC Building in Ultimo, the broadcaster has admitted to underpaying 2500 casual staff. Picture: Damian Shaw
Crime

ABC admits to underpaying 2500 casual staff

by Natasha Christian
10th Jan 2019 11:42 AM
THE ABC has admitted to underpaying about 2500 casual staff in the last six years.

A statement published to the broadcaster's website reads:

"The ABC recently identified that some casual employees have been underpaid.

"A detailed review is underway to confirm how penalties, allowances and loadings should have been calculated and applied over the past six years to about 2500 "flat-rate" casual staff.

"Current and former casual employees who might be affected are being notified and the ABC is reviewing its processes to address the issue for the future."

The Fair Work Ombudsman has been notified and the broadcaster says it's working with the body to rectify the underpayments.

"The Corporation is having discussions with the CPSU, which brought the matter to the attention of management, and intends to work with affected staff, the CPSU and the MEAA to address their concerns," the statement read.

"This error should not have occurred, and the ABC apologises to any casual employee who has been underpaid.

"The ABC is actively working to remedy this for affected employees as soon as possible."

More to come.

