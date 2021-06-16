Menu
The ABC expects its move to the new Parramatta premises, which would support radio and television studios, to be completed by 2024.
News

ABC to relocate 300 staff members

by Finn McHugh
16th Jun 2021 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM

The ABC will move a significant chunk of its workforce from its central Sydney headquarters to new offices in Parramatta, with the broadcaster keen to have “greater visibility” in western Sydney.

ABC managing director David Anderson has told staff 300 employees would shift from the broadcaster’s current headquarters in Ultimo to Parramatta, where around 10 journalists and producers already worked.

The broadcaster described the relocation as “only one part” of its plan to relocate its content producers “closer to the communities they serve”.

It aimed to have 75 per cent of its Sydney content makers working outside of the CBD by 2025, saying the Parramatta move would provide “greater visibility and connection to a growing community” in western Sydney.

“Parramatta is at the geographic heart of Sydney … It will be easier to engage with more parts of Sydney than is presently the case with the Ultimo headquarters,” a statement by the ABC read.

The ABC will shift 300 workers from its Sydney CBD headquarters to Parramatta in a bid for ‘greater visibility’ in western Sydney. Picture: iStock
“Parramatta is an ideal location for journalists and producers heading to stories both across the city and western Sydney. It will be easier to engage with more parts of Sydney than is presently the case with the Ultimo headquarters.”

Around 200 of the relocated staff would come from content divisions, with news and entertainment under consideration.

The other 100 staff will come from support teams.

The ABC expected its move to the new Parramatta premises, which would support radio and television studios, to be completed by 2024.

It will undertake a tender process to identify the location.

The Ultimo headquarters will not be decommissioned, as the broadcaster considers a range of options, including potentially leasing vacant space to tenants.

“Over the next few months, the ABC will continue to consider a range of options in respect to its property holdings, operations, and production in other state capitals and in regional Australia,” the ABC said.

