Alleged child abuse material offender makes bid for bail

A man facing dozens of child exploitation material offences – some shockingly linked to infant children – has made a bid for bail in court.

A man facing dozens of child exploitation material offences – some shockingly linked to infant children – has made a bid for bail in court.

A CAIRNS man facing dozens of child exploitation material offences - some shockingly linked to infant children - has been denied bail after a magistrate ruled the matters were far too serious to even consider his release.

Michael Stephen Warren, 35, was charged in November last year with a total of 59 offences after police raided his Edge Hill residence and seized various devices.

These include 21 counts of distributing child exploitation material and 26 counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.

Police have alleged he was using various means, including encrypted chats, emails, peer-to-peer technology and dating applications to access multiple illicit images and videos of young children.

Police prosecutor Sen-Constable Stewart Clyde-Smith told the court some of the footage involved the sexual assault of infants with comments from Mr Warren that he "wishes he has access to other children".

The court heard he also had previous convictions with sexually assaulting children and had recently completed a suspended sentence linked to that offending, prior to his arrest in November.

His defence solicitor Michael Finch argued for his client's release on bail to allow him to get access to psychiatric therapy.

He said Mr Warren intended to plead guilty and was currently in protective custody within the prison system which was making it difficult to prepare his case.

Mr Finch said there was no doubt the charges were "repugnant", but it was vital he get psychological help.

"His desire is receiving treatment and getting better," he said.

"(Rather than) leaving him to languish in a protected part of the prison."

But Sen-Constable Clyde-Smith said there was "no possible bail condition" that could reduce the risk of Mr Warren reoffending to a reasonable level.

"He shared images of children as young as newborns being raped," he said.

"He gloats about sexually abusing (other) children and wishes he has access to other children.

"There is a paramount public interest in promoting the protection of children."

Magistrate Terence Browne said there was a "great concern" in terms of the risk of reoffending and no risk of Mr Warren serving too much time in custody prior to the case being finalised since he had indicated a guilty plea.

"It should be that the defendant well and truly be serving too much time that I even embark on an exercise of risk," he said.

The court heard an indictment was yet to be presented for the case to progress to a higher court, but it was expected to be within a few months.

Originally published as 'Abhorrent' alleged child porn offender makes bid for bail