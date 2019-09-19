‘Abhorrent’ offence ‘Your behaviour was absolutely childish’

A PENIS sprayed onto a wall of a business directly across the road from a school, on a mural at the school and on a footpath landed an 18-year-old woman in hot water.

Shianne Rose Matheson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of wilful damage (graffiti).

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said about 7pm on August 18, Matheson approached the front of Mumma Kath’s Kitchen in Central St, Mount Morgan.

She used black spray paint to put a picture of a penis on the white outside wall of the business which faced the Mount Morgan High School.

He said 10 minutes later, she painted her initials 30cm high and 50-60cm long on the road at the intersection of Central and Dee Streets.

Sen Constable Rumford said between 7.30pm- 10.30pm, Matheson painted words in black on top of a 50m long mural at Mount Morgan High School. (pictured)

He said when police spoke with Matheson about the graffiti, she told them she was drunk and did not know why she did it.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Matheson admitted it was “very immature” offending.

She said Matheson was not currently working but was looking to work in tourism at Uluru.

Magistrate Cameron Press said most of the community finds such behaviour “ abhorrent and ugly”.

“Your behaviour was absolutely childish,” he said.

Mr Press ordered Matheson to 30 hours of graffiti removal to be completed in 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.