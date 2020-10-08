Jordan Ablett gives update on baby Levi’s health battle

Jordan Ablett has given a rare insight into the tough times surrounding the death of her mother and son Levi’s diagnosis with a degenerative disease.

Jordan Ablett has given a rare insight into the tough times surrounding the death of her mother and son Levi’s diagnosis with a degenerative disease.

Jordan Ablett has opened up about the tough times dealing with her mother's passing and her son's diagnosis in an emotional tribute.

Ablett, wife of Geelong superstar Gary Ablett, said the couple is still holding out hope for treatment to change the prognosis of their 19-month-old son Levi's rare degenerative disease.

Her mum Trudy Papalia died in August after a battle with lung cancer and she said her loss will always hurt.

"As we can all agree, this year has been so difficult for all of us in many and unique ways,'' Ablett wrote on Instagram.

"For me personally, watching my mum live her final months at home under Stage 3 and then 4 Covid restrictions, preventing her from those 'lasts' with those she loved was really sad.

"Receiving a diagnosis for our son - who, in our eyes, is still so perfect in every way - but knowing that each day will present it's challenges and that the future is so unclear and something we simply can't prepare for (but then again, who can?).

"Then to go on and lose mum (my greatest encourager) is something that will always hurt.

"Words simply can't express what I feel each day as I navigate these unique and difficult circumstances."

Ablett said there was still so much to be grateful for, including that she could be there to care for her mum who was surrounded by her three daughters "holding her hand and telling her that we loved her so much".

In a two-part post, Ablett added:

"I'm so thankful that Levi finally received a diagnosis that would then propel him in the right direction to commence the appropriate treatment that we pray and hope will change his prognosis.

"I'm thankful that Levi has been surrounded by the incredible and fully-equipped medical professionals to care for him.

"Mothering Levi has given me such a great insight into families who are in the same position with their own children.

"I know first-hand how challenging it is and how it is a completely different parenting experience, though still so rewarding.

"How privileged we are to be entrusted with such a precious responsibility, caring for these little humans who need us and who we love so deeply and fiercely."

Ablett went on to thank people for their love and support.

The family moved up to Queensland at the start of last month as Gary plays out his final season before retirement.

In July they revealed their son was battling a rare and degenerative disease.

MORE CONFIDENTIAL

BEN SIMMONS BLASTS THE FOOTY SHOW CREW

KAREN FROM BRIGHTON LEAVES VICTORIA FOR GOOD

BROWN SAYS THERE IS NO ASTERISK ON THIS YEAR'S PREMIERSHIP

Originally published as Ablett gives update on baby Levi's health battle