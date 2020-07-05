Ablett reveals son’s health battle

GEELONG champion Gary Ablett has revealed his son Levi has been diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Ablett paid tribute to his wife, Jordan, who has been caring for her mother as she battles cancer, and his son, who was born in January last year.

"Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer," Ablett wrote.

"But what many of you don't know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease. After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it's time to share this with you.



"We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi's parents. He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply.

"Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face.

"I would also like to thank the Geelong football club for the way you have cared for our family throughout this time, always ensuring that we feel loved and fully supported. The biggest thank you needs to go to my wife, Jordan. Without you I wouldn't have made it to 350 games.

Gary Ablett (L) and Joel Selwood of the Cats leave the field following victory in the round 5 AFL match between the Geelong Cats and the Gold Coast Suns at GMHBA Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photos via Getty Images )

"All of those nights looking after our boy, allowing me to get a good night's sleep before main training and games. The many things that you do for Levi and I all the while hurting and caring for your mum and also trying to get your head around Levi's diagnosis. You're so strong and resilient...I love you Jordan."

Jordan, Gary and Levi Ablett

The touching message was posted hours before Geelong players board a plane to Sydney ahead of a five-week stint away from home and is an example of the sacrifices players are making in order to keep the AFL competition alive.

Jordan, who was unable to attend her husband's milestone match on Saturday, wrote on Instagram her son's joy was 'contagious'.

"Words will never be enough to express just how full our hearts are of love for you," she wrote.

"You've only been with us for a short while but you've already taught us more than some people learn in a lifetime. Although it has been a difficult journey and start to life, your diagnosis does not take away any ounce of our love for you.

"Your joy is contagious and not even this disease is able to steal it from you. We pray for you every day and we will continue to take each day as it comes."

The Cats confirmed Ablett would be joining his teammates on the flight north as they prepare to take on Brisbane just five days after they defeated Gold Coast in Ablett's 350th game, however his family will remain in Victoria.

Originally published as Ablett reveals son's health battle