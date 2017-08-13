'Abomination'? Cafe serves cooked breakfast in a jar

A CAFE slammed for serving English breakfasts in a jar has hit back at critics in the best way.

Munchies in Cardiff, UK, provoked outrage with its controversial fry ups stacked up in a glass container, which were branded an "abomination" on Twitter.



The jam-packed jars feature layers of egg, baked beans, hash browns and sausages, served like a cocktail with a garnish of fried bread.

A picture of the piled-up brekkie was shared on Twitter by user @doktorb, who simply captioned it: "Oh good god, no."

His tweet received 1,778 retweets and 3,775 likes, with dozens of people commenting on the unusual serving style.



Many weren't convinced, with one tweeting: "This is everything that is wrong with the world."

Another asked: "How the hell are you meant to eat that?" while one wrote: "This looks like a see-through stomach."

But founder Jordan Wentzel decided not to rise to the bait on social media.



Instead, on the cafe's Instagram page, he shared a snap of a blackboard, on which he'd written: "If you don't want your breakfast in a jar, please don't abuse us on Twitter. Just ask for a plate!"

Defending his fry ups in a jar, he told Mirror Online he was "not upset really" about the backlash, adding: "It's convenience, so customers are able to take it away - and also, who said food has to be served on plates?!



"The thing that is annoying me the most is the lack of publicity for what we actually specialise in - gourmet cheese toasties."

Presumably these are served on a plate.

This article was originally published on The Sun.