Aboriginal elder speaks on culture and preservation

Butchulla Mens Business Aboriginal Association President Glen Miller with members Darren Blake, Eddie Jackson, Rod MacDonald and Mark Singho are protecting traditional hunting laws in their native country in the Great Sandy Strait and Fraser Island. Lachie Millard

NEW insights into Aboriginal culture will be unveiled by Butchulla Men's Business Aboriginal Association president Glen Miller at the Lunchtime Wildlife Talk.

Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast said they were privileged to have Aboriginal elder Glen Miller speak on aspects of the Butchulla culture.

He will touch on the three basic laws that endeavour to preserve the land including what is good for the land comes first, do not touch anything that does not belong to you and if you have plenty you must share.

He will also focus on how European settlement has impacted on traditional practices, how the Butchulla use their territorial resources and what their rangers are doing to care for Country.

Glen will also discuss how the Butchulla people do not consider the turtle and dugong as a food source and are eager to discourage others from this practice.

He will talk on the Aboriginal method of cool burning off which is a selective way of burning areas in order for them to re-vegetate which does not result in a scorched earth landscape.

Glen was appointed to the position of Aboriginal Relics Ranger for South East Queensland in 1978 and is currently the Wondunna Family representative on the Fraser Island World Heritage Committee.

He has a long and notable work history which has contributed to his thorough understanding of Aboriginal culture and how Country should be respected for the well being of all.

The Lunchtime Wildlife talk on March 29 in the Maryborough Library from noon.

To book phone 4190 5788.