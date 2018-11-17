Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arthur Butler’s Christmas wish to be Father Christmas has come true. Picture: Matt Turner
Arthur Butler’s Christmas wish to be Father Christmas has come true. Picture: Matt Turner
Offbeat

Arthur lives out dream Christmas wish

by Ashleigh Pisani
17th Nov 2018 7:30 AM

ARTHUR Butler's Christmas wish to be Father Christmas has come true.

Happy Valley Primary School contacted the Aboriginal man from Kurralta Park after reading about his desire to play Father Christmas last week.

The Adelaide school is holding a Christmas market on Saturday and was "desperately seeking" someone to play Father Christmas.

Happy Valley Primary School fundraising committee chairwoman Jane Kennedy said it was a "match made in the North Pole".

"He was desperately seeking to be Santa and we were desperately seeking Santa," she said.

"We have no preconception that Santa is required to be of a particular race and we actively encourage diversity within our school."

Mr Butler was hurt after recently seeing an online advertisement from a talent agency looking for "caucasian" men to play Father Christmas this festive season.

He started a Facebook page called Arthur for Santa Gig - to make his dream of being Father Christmas come true.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the children's faces light up when I come into the fundraiser at the school," Mr Butler said.

He is still hoping to find other events to be Father Christmas, and is happy to be a volunteer.

"I would love someone to pick me," he said.

"I'm not in it for the money - I'm here to bring love, joy and happiness to people."

arthur butler christmas father christmas

Top Stories

    Death of the old-fashioned family business

    premium_icon Death of the old-fashioned family business

    Business A FLURRY of recent closures by iconic Queensland family businesses have highlighted a disturbing trend that is costing the state its history and culture.

    Nurse stole patient's prescription pills from locked drawer

    premium_icon Nurse stole patient's prescription pills from locked drawer

    Crime She was also busted drug driving three times in four months.

    Investors cautioned against buying Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Investors cautioned against buying Great Keppel Island

    Business Business partner aware island developments are not easy

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners