Aboriginal woman’s goal to influence diversity in media

CQUniversity alumnus Tanya Orman has been named an Advisory Board Member for Media Diversity Australia and joined the SBS Executive Leadership Team as Director of Indigenous Content. Picture: Contributed

FORMER Rockhampton CQUniversity graduate Tanya Orman has joined some of the most influential people in media with the appointment of two new leadership roles.

Ms Orman has been appointed Advisory Board Member for Media Diversity Australia, and more recently a position in the SBS Executive Leadership Team as the first Director of Indigenous Content.

As one of only a handful of Aboriginal women in a media leadership role, she has been a driving force in the delivery of First Nations storytelling.

She said this was a goal she planned to further develop through her new-found leadership roles.

“I hope to influence greater diversity both on-screen and behind the scenes,” she said.

“We have so many great stories in Australia and as a diverse country it only makes sense that our media represent this.

“Being included in society and having positive representation is beyond powerful.”

With more than 20 years in the industry, Ms Orman continues to share the diverse voices of Australia on SBS’s National Indigenous Television.

Empowered by the role media and power of storytelling play, she aspired to make positive contributions in the broadcast landscape by highlighting social cohesion and inclusion.

“I’m passionate about not only ensuring opportunities are available and equal to everyone, but that employers provide inclusive and safe workplaces, and that they place cultural understanding at the heart of their organisation,” she said.

“I believe they will be stronger entities because of it, and we will be better media consumers.”

Ms Orman is a Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from North Queensland, who was raised on Kanalu country in Central Queensland.

She said she drew from personal experience and understanding of the media industry to help grow and foster a diverse media environment that would recognise the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“When I was growing up, the negative representation of my community had a profound impact on my family and me, but it also inspired me to believe I could work in media,” she said.

“Way back in the 80s I saw an Aboriginal woman as a news anchor in Rockhampton. I thought if she could do it then so could I – believing was seeing it.”

She went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts (Communications and Journalism) at CQUniversity in Rockhampton in 1997.

Looking to the future, she said she advocated for the incredible mentors and role models in the current media landscape.

“The industry is competitive, but every bump in the road is a lesson in life destined to teach you and make you better,” she said.

“I have seen how the industry has developed and believe it will continue to provide new partnerships, friendships and support networks. It is an exciting story to be a part of.”