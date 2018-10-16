Abortion debate begins amid ‘appalling’ misinformation

DEBATE on laws to decriminalise abortion in Queensland has begun in State Parliament today as MPs prepare to have a conscience vote on the changes.

12.50PM: Bill 'flawed from the beginning'

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington rose in State Parliament to speak against the Bill, saying she did not believe abortion should be available on demand.

She said the "badly crafted Bill" would seemingly push women into having terminations.

"I believe this Bill has been flawed from the beginning," she said.

"Its aim has never been to help women, doctors or babies. "Its aim has been to create a political wedge and sow division in our community."

Health Minister Steven Miles began the debate - expected to take at least two days - with his second reading speech.

He accused those opposed to the laws, which will remove abortion from the Criminal Code and allow women to procure one up until 22 weeks' gestation, and in consultation with two doctors after that, of spreading misinformation.

Ms Frecklington claimed the introduction of the Bill was a politically motivated decision.

"After the last election, the left faction took control of Labor and Labor controls Parliament," she said.

"We now have the most ideologically driven government Queensland has ever seen and it is determined to destroy the consensus that has emerged on this issue over many years."

12.25PM: Janetzki vows to vote against changes

THE Opposition's first speaker on Labor's abortion reform laws has declared he will vote against the changes, saying he was honouring the views of the LNP membership.

LNP frontbencher David Janetzki told the House he also intended to stick with the view of the party's parliamentary wing - its MPs - before the election when it decided to vote against former MP Rob Pyne's attempt to change the laws.

"In an atmosphere where the community is ever more distrustful of promises made by us as elected representatives, I affirm the position of the LNP membership," Mr Janetzki told the House today.

"The grassroots members of my party have repeatedly debated termination laws and repeatedly concluded that there was no reason to change them.

"I also affirm the position of the parliamentary wing of the LNP who committed prior to the State Election in 2017 that they would not amend the termination laws in Queensland,

"I will not walk away form this commitment to the Queensland people or the people of Toowoomba South." He said his community was "overwhelmingly" against the changes.

The LNP's party room last week agreed to have a conscience vote on the Termination of Pregnancy Bill but the party has made sure they are aware of the membership's view on the issue.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month that LNP President Gary Spence told MPs they could face backlash when they renominate should they support the changes.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has hit out at opponents of the proposed decriminalisation of abortion in Queensland for spreading misinformation. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"We'll no doubt hear some of these misleading claims in the house this week," Mr Miles told the House.

"Some members will try to mislead this house today, as they have before.

"So before we start what could be a long debate lets get some facts on the record.

"This bill will not increase late term abortions.

"It will not lead to sex selective abortions.

"It won't allow women to terminate their pregnancies 'up until birth'.

"Women won't start using abortion as their preferred method of contraception."

Mr Miles said about 99 per cent of abortions took place before 20 weeks gestation with the majority of those before 12 weeks.

"Terminations after 22 weeks usually involve complex medical circumstances such as delayed diagnosis of serious or fatal foetal abnormalities, or serious and complex maternal illness."

The laws will also establish "safe access zones" around clinics where abortions are performed to prevent the harassment of patients.

Mr Miles described the misinformation being spread about the laws and abortion as "appalling".