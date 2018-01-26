About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

L-R Michael Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Amy Johnson and Connor Johnson at The Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon Main Beach.

A LIGHT shower of rain hasn't dampened the spirits at this year's Great Australia Day Beach Party.

The popular Capricorn Coast event has been hailed a success with an estimated 16,000 Central Queenslanders flocking to Yeppoon, Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig said the event would host a great stage program, not only showcasing local performers but also national comedy group, Tripod and magician Sam Angellico.

He said the event gave an economic boost for local shops, cafes, restaurants, clubs and hotels which all kept busy both throughout the day and well into the evening.