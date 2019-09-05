Menu
Students from across the region will coverge on Rockhampton for a robotics competition. Farnborough State School students Alanah Phillips, Astrah Bunce, Ashlynn-Rose McBryde and Jacob Lowth with thier dancing robots at CQUniversity in 2014.
About 250 students to master art of robotics

5th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
STUDENTS from across Central Queensland will arrive in Rockhampton tomorrow for the 17th annual CQ Junior Robotics Competition.

A healthy turnout of 248 competitors will represent 90 teams from 20 schools as they engage in rescue, dance and soccer categories.

This year's event will be hosted by CQUniversity at Adani Arena in South Rockhampton.

"With the Queensland Government's Advancing Queensland education plan mandating coding and robotics be taught at all schools (from prep to Year 10), the interest in the event is growing each year,” said the competition's organising chairman, Jason Bell.

"The competition is a great way for school students hailing from a region stretching from Bundaberg to Mackay, and from towns in the west, to get involved in science and technology.”

