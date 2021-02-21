Menu
SEVERE HEAT DAYS Photo: Erin Smith.
‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 11:22 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting maximum temperatures above 40 degrees for many Central Queensland centres tomorrow, including Rockhampton and Biloela, Blackwater and Emerald.

Rockhampton residents are already feeling the heat as the temperature reached 33 degrees by 11am.

“We’ll see maximum temperatures of about six to 12 degrees above average for this time of year,” said a BOM spokesperson (see video).

He said Monday would be a “peak heat day”.

SEE VIDEO:

Check out this video on tips from a Rockhampton paramedic about to survive from a heatwave:Rockhampton region Queensland Ambulance officer, Jason Thompson provides some advice on how to beat the heat.

Here are some tips on how to keep your furry family members safe during a heatwave:Hot weather? This is how to protect your pets

Here is the seven-day forecast:

Sunday 21 February 2021

  • Hot and Sunny: Rockhampton (max. 38), Biloela (max. 38), Emerald (max. 39)
  • Sunny: Yeppoon (max. 33), Gladstone (max. 35), Blackwater (max. 38), Clermont (max. 36)

Monday 22 February 2021

  • Hot and Sunny: Yeppoon (max. 36), Rockhampton (max. 41), Gladstone (max. 37), Biloela (max. 40), Blackwater (max. 41), Clermont (max. 39), Emerald (max. 41)

Tuesday 23 February 2021

  • Sunny: Clermont (max. 39),
  • Partly Cloudy: Yeppoon (max. 33), Rockhampton (max. 38), Gladstone (max. 34), Biloela (max. 39), Blackwater (max. 40), Emerald (max. 41)

Wednesday 24 February 2021

  • Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 33)
  • Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 29), Gladstone (max. 31), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 36), Clermont (max. 34)
  • Showers: Emerald (max. 37)

Thursday 25 February 2021

  • Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 32), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 34), Clermont (max. 33), Emerald (max. 34)
  • Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 29), Gladstone (max. 31)

Friday 26 February 2021

  • Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 31), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 32), Clermont (max. 31), Emerald (max. 34)
  • Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 28), Gladstone (max. 30)

Saturday 27 February 2021

  • Partly Cloudy: Biloela (max. 35), Blackwater (max. 37), Clermont (max. 32), Emerald (max. 35)
  • Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 29), Rockhampton (max. 33)
  • Showers: Gladstone (max. 31)
