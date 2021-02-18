Menu
Whitsunday Anglican School sued two Mackay parents for almost $40,000 in unpaid school fees.
Education

Abrupt end for court saga between parents and private school

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The courtroom saga between a Mackay couple and a prestigious private school over unpaid school fees has come to an abrupt end.

Whitsunday Anglican School sued parents Michael and Nicole Saunders for almost $40,000 in outstanding fees from between 2014 and 2018.

While Mr and Mrs Saunders unsuccessfully lodged a counterclaim for loss of business, stress and defamation after they were briefly listed with a credit recovery service.

On February 2, Magistrate Damien Dwyer struck out the countersuit over lack of evidence after the couple admitted they owed, and said they were prepared to pay, the fees totalling $39,705.27.

Michael and Nicole Saunders leaving Mackay courthouse after day one of a magistrates court hearing involving Whitsunday Anglican School
Matters were then adjourned to February 9 when Mackay Magistrates Court heard the couple had since paid the full amount.

The case was then listed for a costs hearing in relation to the school's legal bill, which had been set down for this week.

However parties later indicated they were going to file a notice of discontinuance, which could be in relation to all or part of the claim.

And so the costs hearing, set for Tuesday, did not go ahead.

It is understood the notice was never filed and as a result the court discontinued the case.

mackay courts mackay magistrates court whitsunday anglican school
Mackay Daily Mercury

