Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scouts abseiling (FILE PHOTO).
Scouts abseiling (FILE PHOTO). Contributed
News

Abseiler assessed for critical injuries near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
Rebecca Singh
by and
2nd Mar 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.05pm

THE Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there was an abseiling incident where one individual had become stuck.

"One patient was assessed for critical injuries," he said.

BREAKING

PARAMEDICS are on standby at the scene of an apparent abseiling incident reported at Bells Bridge this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service Twitter account reported they were on standby with fire crews at the scene at around 12:24pm.

More to come.

abseiling accident bells bridge breaking news gympie news gympie region queensland ambulance service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    CQ operator takes out silver at national tourism awards

    premium_icon CQ operator takes out silver at national tourism awards

    Travel ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL: Rockhampton staff touched by win

    • 2nd Mar 2019 3:03 PM
    Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

    premium_icon Adani to front hearing on Galilee mine ban

    Business Farmers are calling for protection against mines' impacts on water

    Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    premium_icon Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    Opinion 'LSC has had three CEOs in five years..not a lot of stability there'

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Animal acts break my heart

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Animal acts break my heart

    Opinion Columnist Jordie Lynch speaks out against animal cruelty.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 2:54 PM