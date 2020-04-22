Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council hasn’t shed any further light on when its absent CEO Chris Murdoch will return.

Mrs Murdoch last attended an ordinary council meeting on December 19 last year and the authority’s executive director liveability and wellbeing, Brett Bacon, has deputised for her since.

At Tuesday’s first ordinary meeting of the newly elected council, it was again Mr Bacon at the helm.

In February when questioned about Mrs Murdoch’s absence, Livingstone would only confirm the CEO was on “extended leave for a private reason” and indicated it did not have a return date for her.

Two months on and nothing has changed.

When asked a number of questions this week, Livingstone gave the same response it had previously given: “The Chief Executive Officer is currently on extended leave for a private reason. No other information is available.”

The council refused to answer whether it had a return to work date for Mrs Murdoch.

When asked, the council would not provide any information on the reason for the CEO’s extended period of leave, nor would it reveal what type of leave Mrs Murdoch had taken.

The council would not say when the CEO officially started her leave.

Mrs Murdoch was appointed CEO in April 2016, and before that she had been Livingstone Shire Council’s director Corporate Services since October 2014.

She had previously held executive leadership roles in the public health and higher education sectors for almost 20 years, as well as being a chief finance officer in the private sector.

Mrs Murdoch, a chartered accountant with a degree in commerce and post graduate qualifications in psychology, became the first female CEO of Livingstone Shire Council.