Absolut Artie to make race return at Rocky meeting

Absolute Artie, pictured with trainer Ricky Vale and jockey Ryan Wiggins after his Rocky Cup win, makes his race return at Rockhampton on Tuesday. Picture: Tony McMahon.

ROCKHAMPTON Cup winner Absolut Artie makes his return to racing at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s seven-race TAB card at Callaghan Park racecourse on Tuesday.

Absolut Artie has not raced since a courageous third under 60.5kg behind Love Stretch at Eagle Farm, Brisbane, on August 8.

He will contest the Christmas At Callaghan Park December 5 Open Handicap (1300m) under the weight of 63kg with his Cup winning rider Ryan Wiggins in the saddle.

In the past, Absolut Artie - a winner of nine races under Ricky Vale’s tutorage - has delivered good runs first-up.

His nemesis on Tuesday is not so much the bulk weight he has been handicapped with but more so the kilograms he has to give to his four in-form rivals on a comparison basis.

Artie will carry some 8kg more than likely favourite and winner of its last two starts in Adrian Coome’s Buffy (55kg).

The other trio of Daunting Queen, Jay Jay and Steely Time will all race with the minimum weight of 54kg.

Regardless, Absolut Artie is expected to be very competitive as he finished a game second behind Better Reflection in a Callaghan Park barrier trial last Monday.

Classy Brisbane-based jockey Brad Stewart will make a rare Rockhampton riding appearance whereby his only ride is on his father’s horse in the strong $30K QTIS event.

Brad rides Neville Stewart’s Broken Hero which faces a trying task, not just because he will carry 60.5kg but moreso having the outside barrier of nine to contend with.

These days the former Grafton-based Neville, to whom Brad was originally indentured, is based at Banyo.

The race in question, the Follow Us On Facebook QTIS 3YO Class 2 (1100m), is a beauty also bringing to Rockhampton the Lindsay Hatch Toowoomba-trained Spiritomo.

That talented youngster has the advantage of barrier one and with apprentice Dan McGillivray (younger brother of Matthew) will only carry 55.5kg.

All nine starters in the Follow Us On Facebook are winners – many of them multiple victors, which makes it one of the best line-ups of three year olds to race at Callaghan Park for ages.

At the Mackay TAB races on Saturday, Callaghan Park-based trainers Tom Smith (Real Anna) and Jared Wehlow (Fly For Yulong) enjoyed success.

Fly for Yulong (IRE), by winning the $25K Coral Coast Shield (1560m), is now an automatic qualifier for the $50K Cup Final at Townsville over 1609m on November 28.

Emerald’s TAB program from last Friday was action-packed to say the least.

The stewards report on the Racing Australia website (RISA) is indeed a must-read.

Nominations close on Tuesday at 11am for next Sunday’s enlarged eight-race program of TAB racing at Callaghan Park.