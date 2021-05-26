Absolute carnage in Origin team selections

Harry Grant hoping to return for origin one

Harry Grant hoping to return for origin one

NSW and Queensland have been rocked by injuries and suspensions that could see a staggering 21 team list changes to the 2020 series.

Injured Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are the biggest question marks heading into next week's team announcements - but they are just the tip of the iceberg in a year that could see unprecedented upheaval for NSW coach Brad Fittler and Maroons mentor Paul Green.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Queensland is the team that has been hit hardest, while the Blues are facing the biggest dilemmas of picking incumbent players out of form, or welcoming back stars who missed last year's series loss to Queensland.

The carnage includes rugby league immortal Andrew Johns this week suggesting Fittler should recall Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell to play in the centres for Game 1 at the MCG on June 9. He also said South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker is no chance of keeping his spot in the team.

Wayne Bennett pulled off the miracle.

Former NSW Origin coach Phil Gould also named his preferred team recently - and picked five debutants and seven Penrith players in his 17.

It is all part of the drama that will force Fittler and Green to confront a series of changes.

The possible changes for Queensland include:

- Harry Grant carrying a hamstring injury into Game 1

- Cameron Munster likely being unavailable for Game 1

- Corey Allan in a race to be fit, but also likely to be overlooked

- Brenko Lee injured

- Edrick Lee injured, likely to be replace by Xavier Coates

- Jake Friend retired, likely to be replace by Reed Mahoney

- Josh Papalii suspended for the series opener

- Kurt Capewell suspended for Round 12, but available for Origin selection

- Jaydyn Su'a dropped by Souths

- Lindsay Collins out for the season

The Blues team is much more difficult to select on the back of huge swings in form. The possible changes include:

- Cody Walker expected to be dropped for Jack Wighton or Jarome Luai

- Ryan Papenhuyzen a potential option to squeeze onto the bench to make his debut

- Boyd Cordner yet to return from serious concussion-related head injuries

- Luke Keary out for the season

- Angus Crichton suspended for Game 1

Nathan Cleary is the Blues’ greatest weapon.

- Damien Cook under threat to lose the No. 9 jumper to Api Korisau

- Stephen Crichton pushing for selection in the centres, putting pressure on last year's centres pairing Clint Gutherson and Jack Wighton

- Red hot Manly star Tom Trbojevic expected to force his way into the team at centre or wing

- Brian To'o putting pressure on Daniel Tupou to play on the wing

- Broncos star Tevita Pangai and Penrith's Liam Martin are putting pressure on incumbents to force their way into the Blues 17.

NSW team for Game 3, 2020

James Tedesco (c)

Daniel Tupou

Clinton Gutherson

Jack Wighton

Josh Addo-Carr

Cody Walker

Nathan Cleary

Daniel Saifiti

Damien Cook

Payne Haas

Angus Crichton

Tyson Frizell

Jake Trbojevic

Bench: Dale Finucane, Junior Paulo, Nathan Brown, Isaah Yeo

Queensland team for Game 3, 2020

Corey Allan

Valentine Holmes

Dane Gagai

Brenko Lee

Edrick Lee

Cameron Munster

Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

Christian Welch

Jake Friend

Josh Papalii

Kurt Capewell

Felise Kaufusi

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Bench: Jaydn Su'A, Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Jai Arrow

Originally published as Absolute carnage in Origin team selections