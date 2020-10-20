‘Absolute corker’: Rocky racer has day to remember

Rockhampton mower racer Les Beckman won the Ken Booy Memorial Trophy for the first time after finishing with the highest points in Sunday’s meeting.

LES Beckman had an “absolute corker” of a day at the CQ Mower Racing Club’s meeting on Sunday.

The Rockhampton racer swept all before him, lighting up the Yaamba track during the action-packed program that featured both mowers and karts.

He dominated the outlaw class and won the feature race, finishing with the highest points for the day and the coveted Ken Booy Memorial Trophy.

Fifty-one competitors were in action at the CQ Mower Racing Club's meeting on Sunday.

A field of 51 competitors, aged from nine to 65 and from centres from Townsville to the Sunshine Coast, contested the event.

Beckman was on fire, declaring Sunday’s performance the best of his five-year racing career.

“There were no great expectations heading in, just to have a good weekend,” he said.

“It ended up being an absolute corker.

“That was the best weekend I’ve had, especially to win the feature, the all-in race. That was one of the highlights for me, and I even got a bit emotional about it.

‘The track was really, really wet and a lot of guys seemed to be struggling but the set-up I had was working really well and it was a great win.”

Ellie Watson (CQ13) on track following Vegas Courtice who got some air time during Sunday's race meeting.

Beckman was also excited to have his name added to the Ken Booy Memorial Trophy.

“I haven’t won that before,” he said.

“Halfway through the day I summed it up and said I want that, so it was certainly an incentive to keep going hard.”

Beckman said COVID-19 had put the brakes on plenty of meetings this year and it felt good to be back among the mower racing family again on Sunday.

CQ Mower Racing Club’s results

Legend: CQ – Central Queensland, NQ - North Queensland, SC - Sunshine Coast, B – Bundaberg, FC - Fraser Coast

Outlaw: Les Beckman (CQ) 1, Adam Heggie (FC) 2, Chris Rawlinson (CQ) 3

Modified: Harry Sanderson (B) 1, Gordon Jones (SC) 2

A-grade: Broady Manderson (B) 1, Allan Heggie (FC) 2, Randal Creed (SC) 3

B-grade: Will Creed (SC) 1, Bruce Savage (B) 2, Jordan Heggie (FC) 3

C-grade: Rick Ryan (CQ) 1, John Joyce (FC) 2, Peter Tribe (NQ) 3

D-grade: Quillin Ryan (CQ), Sean Twaddle (NQ) 2, Lindle Hanran (NQ) 3

Karts Division 1: Shaun Adams (NQ) 1, Tony Begg (CQ) 2, Tye Courtice (B) 3

Karts Division 2: Ellie Watson (CQ) 1, George Sheppard (CQ) 2, Toni Sheppard (CQ) 3

All-in race 1 (outlaw, modified, A-grade): Les Beckman (CQ) 1, Randal Creed (SC) 2, Broady Manderson (B) 3

All-in race 2 (B, C and D-grades): Will Creed (SC) 1, Brenden Ward (FC) 2, Bruce Savage (B) 3

All-in 125 kart race: Shaun Adams (NQ) 1, Neville Aspinall (CQ) 2, Glenn Brotherton (CQ) 3

All-in 100 kart race: George Sheppard (CQ) 1, Ellie Watson (CQ) 2, Jessie Watson (CQ) 3

Overall points and Ken Booy Memorial Trophy: Les Beckman (CQ)

Encouragement awards: Karts, Vegas Courtice (B); mowers, Lindle Hanran (NQ)