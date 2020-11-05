Menu
Peter FitzSimons slams controversial State of Origin call
Rugby League

'Absolute madness': Fitzy slams Origin call

by Nic Savage
5th Nov 2020 7:00 AM

Veteran journalist Peter FitzSimons has slammed the New South Wales Blues for allowing skipper Boyd Cordner to return to the field after suffering a head knock during Origin I.

During the first half of Wednesday evening's 18-14 loss to the Queensland Maroons at Adelaide Oval, Cordner left the field after he was knocked in the head while attempting a tackle.

The Sydney Roosters forward has battled several concussion scares throughout the 2020 season, so fans were surprised to see the 28-year-old return  from the changerooms after passing an HIA.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Cordner was adamant the medical team was monitoring his situation.

"It's not ideal to keep getting head knocks, I understand that. But I've got the best people around me. I've sought the best advice during the year, and I'll keep doing that," Cordner said.

"I'll work closely with the medical staff through the week."

Blues coach Brad Fittler was inevitably questioned about Cordner, but somewhat lost his temper when asked a third time about the decision bring his captain back into the contest.

"Mate, I'm a coach. There's protocols, and we'll follow the protocols," Fittler said.

But FitzSimons was not impressed, calling out the "madness" on social media.

"The issue is not Cordner's alone. The outrage was putting him back on," FitzSimons tweeted.

"Does ANYONE doubt that he was concussed last night? So WHY was he put back on? Absolute madness. And twenty years from now, legally dangerous."

 

Originally published as 'Absolute madness': Fitzy slams Origin call

