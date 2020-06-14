Cameron stars in Lions' narrow victory over Dockers

Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron dominated the opening half, but a late surge from the Fremantle Dockers set up a thrilling finish.

The reigning premiers could only muster five goals in a lacklustre display on Thursday, but Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron only needed 32 minutes to kick four goals on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron guided his club to their first victory of the 2020 season at the Gabba, snaring four goals and six disposals in the first half to give the hosts an early lead against the Fremantle Dockers.

The 25-year-old also managed 14 disposals, four marks and 275 metres gained in the round two clash. Lions forward Lachie Neale chipped in with two goals, seven marks and 29 disposals as Brisbane secured a nailbiting 81-69 win.

Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe was the standout performer for the Dockers, with three goals, 24 disposals and 368 metres gained.

A late surge from Fremantle in the final quarter sent a scare through the Lions camp, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 18-point deficit.

At halftime, four-time premiership payer Jordan Lewis praised Cameron's "dynamic" gameplay.

"A lot of these shots aren't easy shots, but he just makes it look so easy," Lewis said on Fox Footy.

"He's a real barometer for them; he's just such an energetic player.

"He's an exciting player … he's one player you'd love to see live because he's so dynamic.

"As a defender, he'd keep you up at night."

Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown claimed Cameron is a "nightmare" for the Dockers' defenders.

"He's one of the real genuine X-factors in the competition you pay money for; even if you're an opposition supporter, you go and watch Charlie Cameron," Brown said.

"He certainly gave Ethan Hughes the run-around; they had to move Ethan Hughes off him. It's an absolute nightmare match-up."

Some things never change...Charlie Cameron 🔥🔥🔥#AFLLionsFreo — Paddy Sweeney (@SweeneyPaddy9) June 13, 2020

Charlie Cameron a chance to kick more goals than Collingwood and Richmond combined here #AFLLionsFreo — David Penrose (@David_Penrose) June 13, 2020

Charlie Cameron’s Coleman odds shortening by the minute — Lee Gaskin (@Lee_Gaskin1) June 13, 2020

Is Charlie Cameron ready to come back to Adelaide yet? #AFLLionsFreo — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) June 13, 2020

Since joining Brisbane in 2018, Cameron has scored 74 goals in 35 AFL games. He was the Lion's leading goal-kicker and was named in the 2019 All-Australian team.

Brisbane will take on the West Coast Eagles for their next game in round three.

