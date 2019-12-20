Menu
Investigations continue into the cause of why a houseboat in Boyd’s Bay on the Tweed River partly sank. Picture: Scott Powick.
News

‘Absolutely destroyed’: Sinking houseboat trashed by kids

Jodie Callcott
19th Dec 2019 1:02 PM | Updated: 11:00 PM
IT'S still unknown what caused a houseboat to "sink" in Boyd's Bay this week as the vessel is yet to be investigated by an insurance assessor.

But to make matters worse, vandals have "absolutely destroyed" the inside of the boat while it sat in the Tweed River for three days.

The boat's owner has suffered a $30,000 loss after having to refund holiday-makers who had booked the houseboat until mid-February.

Boyd's Bay Houseboat Holidays owner Greg Ebsworth told the Tweed Daily News there was an "impact under the vessel", but couldn't comment further about the cause.

 

The boat’s owner has suffered a $30,000 loss after having to refund holiday-makers who had booked the houseboat until mid-February. Picture: Scott Powick.
The boat was hauled out of the water on Wednesday morning and will be assessed by Mr Ebsworth's insurance company which he said could take up to a month.

He said while the boat was partially submerged in Boyd's Bay, up to 20 kids broke into it.

"They let off the fire extinguishers inside the boat, and by Tuesday, they were out of control," Mr Ebsworth said.

"There was about 20 of them on the boat, they completely trashed it inside.

"I had to hire a security guard on Tuesday. It's a dangerous environment and what if one of them had have got in their drowned?"

