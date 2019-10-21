‘Absolutely shattered’: Young dad killed in crash

TRAGIC DEATH: Maverick Kozaris (right) was killed in a single-vehicle crash on David Low Way earlier this month. Mr Kozaris is pictured with his partner, Paige, and young daughter, Poppy. Photo: Contributed

FRIENDS and loved ones of a young dad taken too soon gathered on Friday to farewell the 29-year-old Peregian Beach man, who was killed in a horrific crash earlier this month.

Maverick Kozaris died on October 4 about midnight after he lost control of his Commodore sedan towing a box trailer and crashed into a tree on David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said Mr Kozaris, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

Mr Kozaris, a loving son, brother and father, left behind his young daughter, Poppy, and loving partner, Paige.

Close friend Tom Chaplin told the Daily Mr Kozaris' loved ones were "rattled" by his sudden tragic death.

Mr Kozaris was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on David Low Way on October 4. Photo: Contributed

Mr Chaplin met Mr Kozaris during high school at St John's College in Nambour and the pair had been inseparable ever since, he said.

"I was pretty lucky to grow up with him and another really good group of friends," Mr Chaplin said.

"I'm so thankful … he was such a beautiful person."

Mr Chaplin, a fly-in-fly-out worker, rushed home to the Sunshine Coast as soon as he heard of his mate's death.

"With a big group of people that we all grew up with, that was the first time someone that (a lot of us knew) had passed away," he said.

"It was nice to see a group of lads gather … and share stories.

"He connected a lot of different people, he was friends with everyone.

"A lot of people have all got different memories of special times they've had with him."

On Friday, a funeral service was held for Mr Kozaris at the Buderim Crematorium and Memorial Gardens Chapel.

Maverick Kozaris left behind daughter, Poppy, and partner, Paige. Photo: Contributed

Mr Chaplin said he was devastated he couldn't attend, but knew it would have been a beautiful service.

"(I've got) a pretty heavy heart today," he said.

Mr Chaplin said Mr Kozaris' family was struggling to come to terms with his death.

"Paige is shattered. Absolutely shattered," he said.

"Her and Mav had a really special connection.

"He loved Paige and Poppy very much. She's really upset. He was his world to her and vice versa to him."

Ten people have been killed on Sunshine Coast roads so far this year.

Police have urged residents to pay attention to conditions and drive appropriately.

"One misjudgment … could have serious consequences," a spokesman said.