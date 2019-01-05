'Absolutely stoked': Rocky rep wins top gong at Qld titles

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Sean McDonald, pictured competing at the 2018 Australian Country Championships, is hoping to earn another Queensland call-up following his stand-out performance at the recent state championships in Brisbane.

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Sean McDonald, pictured competing at the 2018 Australian Country Championships, is hoping to earn another Queensland call-up following his stand-out performance at the recent state championships in Brisbane. Chris Ison ROK240518cwaterpolo7

WATER POLO: Sean McDonald was "absolutely stoked” when he was named the Most Valuable Player at the Queensland 18 years and under boys state championships.

"I couldn't believe it. It was unexpected,” he said.

"I was so happy to get it and it's definitely a highlight of my career.”

McDonald was a member of the Rockhampton team which finished sixth at the titles in Brisbane.

He was happy with how the team performed against some quality opposition.

"We had a few younger kids on the team and it was good for them to get some experience at that level and be able to bring that home to Rockhampton,” McDonald said.

"We finished one position higher than last year so that was a good result.”

Sean McDonald with his MVP award. CONTRIBUTED

A Queensland under-18 squad will soon be named and McDonald has his fingers crossed he will be in it.

He has represented Queensland for the past three years - once in under-14 and the past two years in the under-16 division.

"Selection would certainly be an added bonus,” McDonald said.

"I'm only 16 so I'm bottom age for the squad so if I don't make it this time I'll have another shot next year.”

McDonald was swimming at an early age and said his move into water polo was a natural progression.

"I did swim a lot as a kid and went to the states a few times,” he said.

"One of my mates got me into water polo because his brother played it. I went and gave it a try and really enjoyed it.”

Rockhampton Grammar's McDonald plays in the school competition, which he said continued to get stronger as more teams started to get involved.

"I just love the sport - it's a lot of fun and it's great for your fitness,” he said.

"You need to be a good swimmer, and leg strength and upper body strength certainly help as well.

"You have to do a lot of swimming so swim fitness is definitely the big one.”

Sean McDonald representing Rockhampton at the Queensland under-15 hockey titles in 2017. Chris Ison ROK190917chockey5

McDonald is also an accomplished hockey player, and has made Queensland teams in both indoor and outdoor.

He is hoping for a strong showing at the Queensland under-18 outdoor trials in February.

"I really enjoy team sports and I love them both equally,” he said.

"They are both great sports and are very different to each other.

"Sometimes I've got to juggle things to be able to play them both but I make it work.”