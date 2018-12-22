$30k raised to feed needy in Brisbane

’Hangar for Hunger’, hosted by State Member Algester Leeanne Enoch (middle), was held at Archerfield Airport Corporation.

MORE than $30,000 has been raised for Acacia Ridge charity Belong to help put food on the table for southside locals.

The event, dubbed 'Hangar for Hunger', hosted by State Member Algester Leeanne Enoch at

Archerfield Airport Corporation was to support the increasing number of local families who rely on Belong's Food Co-Op service.

"There is nothing more vital than starting the day with a healthy breakfast and I know many families in our community struggle with that," Ms Enoch said.

"These families are often working contract-to-contract, in part time work with not enough hours to make ends meet, or casual employment hoping they have hours on

their roster next week to pay the rent.

"The impact of that is real - it means children turn up to school hungry and struggle to learn.

"When Trish called me and said the number of people relying on the Food Co-Op was increasing beyond supply, I knew something had to be done."

Belong director Trish Cattermole (right) and Damian West. Photo: Kristy Muir

Belong director Trish Cattermole said the funding would go a long way in supporting the Food Co-Op.

"Many families in our local area are doing it really tough at the moment," she said.

"In my nine years as director at Belong I have never seen such desperation for food security.

"This event is a great example of the difference we can make when government, community and corporate sectors all come together to work towards a common goal to support our communities.

"The funds raised will be vital in purchasing staple items such as … to provide to local residents and the timing couldn't be better as we come up to the Christmas period when we know there is often an increased number of people whose employment is terminated around this time of year.

"Increasing insecure unemployment is having a real impact in our community and we are seeing it first-hand every day when more people line up for the Food Co-Op.

Archerfield Airport general manager Heather Mattes, who provided the venue for the event and also came on as a platinum sponsor, providing $10,000 to the cause, said supporting the local community was a core pillar of the airport's business.

More than $30,000 has been raised to help put food on the table for those in need on the southside. Photo: iStock

"As a family-owned business, Archerfield Airport has a strong ethos of giving back to the community. This dates back to the airport being a historical pillar of the local area," Ms Mattes said.

"Many local residents have ties to the airport, with often members of their family having worked here in years gone by. I constantly hear stories from community members about their connections to our organisation.

"We regularly keep in touch with a range of community organisations in the local area, including belong, and when Leeanne told us about the work she was doing to help the Food Co-Op, we thought it was a great opportunity to work together to support local families.

"I'd like to thank Leeanne and the Archerfield Airport for their support in hosting the event. The Food Co-Op is a vital program in our community and this outcome means it can continue into the future," Ms Cattermole said.

Special guest, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, said the cause highlighted the importance of food security.

"When Leeanne asked me to come and support this event I could not say no," she said.

"Food security is absolutely vital for everyone, especially in the lead up to school holidays

and Christmas."

Other supporters on the night included: Souths Sports Club, Holding Redlich Lawyers, The Plumbers Union, BMI, Algester Sports Club and Loose Moose.