Academic improvement praised as school ranks among the best

TOP SCHOOL: 2018 Dux Mason Lacy with Principal Robert Corboy. Mason will study a double degree, a Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Mathematics at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane this year. Contributed

ST BRENDAN'S College has been congratulated after the gains made by the 2018 Year 12 class showed they were in the top 9 per cent of 370 Queensland high schools.

Principal Robert Corboy commended the 2018 senior cohort for their efforts and achievement and made special mention of the college's dedicated teaching staff who helped put them on top.

Mr Corboy said the advice from the Federal Government's Andrew Laming should be taken as an absolute pat on the back for all staff at the college who go above and beyond to guide and support students in their learning and development.

2018 VET Student of the Year Steele Howard with Robert Corboy. Steele has secured and commenced a carpentry apprenticeship in Charleville with Chris Thomas Constructions. Contributed

"The Federal Government advised that the methodology of gain took two independent datasets from the same cohort - our 2015 Year 9 NAPLAN results and assessed that against our 2018 OP results, which showed a far more powerful metric than independent snapshots," Mr Corboy said.

"We are proud of the fact our pedagogical framework, A.S.P.I.R.E. at St Brendan's College is designed on research from noted boys' educators and proud that the work of our teachers using techniques from this framework to suit our all boy environment has shown such positive, tangible results for our 2018 Seniors.

"QCAA data showed that 20 per cent of our 2018 Year 12's achieved an OP 5 or better, almost 50 achieved an OP 10 or better and 250 Vocational Education and Training certificates were attained across engineering, construction, industrial technology, tourism and physical education."

Mr Corboy said, above all, each St Brendan's graduate was celebrated for his individual journey. "We wish them well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," he said.

"We are pleased to hear of the different pathways of our graduates from those studying engineering, physiotherapy and accounting in 2019 to those who have secured apprenticeships or are following their passion in other pursuits, such as rodeo or radio as the case may be.

"We trust they will continue to take advantage of every opportunity afforded to them, we urge them to look out for each other and hope they will remain proud St Brendan's College men into the future.

"As a Catholic school in the Edmund Rice tradition we are proud that we offer an education for students from all over rural and regional Australia, the Torres Strait and beyond.

"We want our students to have access to the best teaching and learning, but also to extend their understanding of people from different backgrounds to become St Brendan's men with a strong sense of justice and a brotherhood for life."