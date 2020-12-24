Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
Books

Academic launches cheesy e-book in midst of racism row

by WILL ZWAR
24th Dec 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook, highlighting the "inconsistencies" in the brand's story.

Co-author Dr Stephen Hagan said the ebook, Coon: more holes than Swiss cheese, detailed how the name of the cheese brand was deflected from a derogatory name to a homage towards an American cheesemaker, Dr Edward Coon. "Our research found that almost every fact relied upon in the invention of E.W. Coon as the brand founder was incorrect," he said.

"Brand owners could have admitted these mistakes years ago and saved everyone a lot of grief." Earlier this year the company agreed to change its name following Dr Hagan's campaign, stating the name was offensive to Indigenous Australians.

Originally published as Academic launches cheesy e-book for racism row

books coon cheese racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Premium Content Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Crime The appeal relates to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he was charged with one March 15, 2020.

        Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        Premium Content Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        News More pieces of the puzzle have been put in place to make the Yeppoon dream a...

        Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Premium Content Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Politics Money will go towards work in 13 local council areas that were most affected by...

        Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        Premium Content Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        News Bruce Benson has been selling his produce at the weekly event at Kern Arcade for 20...