Dr Dmitri Gramotnev was sacked for “serious misconduct” in July 2009. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Academic loses $2.5m bullying suit

by Vanda Carson
31st May 2019 1:39 PM
A UNIVERSITY physics lecturer who failed in his bid to claim $2.5 million in damages for his sacking and bullying, has failed in an appeal to the state's highest court.

But in the Court of Appeal today, three judges dismissed his appeal and ordered Dr Gramotnev to pay QUT's costs of the appeal.

Dr Gramotnev, who represented himself in court, worked as a lecturer for nine years until he was sacked for "serious misconduct" in July 2009 for sending four emails that breached QUT's code of conduct.

QUT successfully argued Dr Gramotnev had repudiated his employment contract.

Dr Gramotnev unsuccessfully argued that QUT's repudiation claim was made too late - eight years after his employment had been terminated.

