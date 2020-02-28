Menu
Parasite film.
Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
ACADEMY award winning film Parasite has hit the big screen at Rockhampton cinema, with screenings running into next week.

Birch Carrol and Coyle’s Event Cinema, which is located at Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre, started screening the film this week.

The South Korean black comedy thriller premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and went on to win a number of awards, including four Oscars.

The film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the event earlier this month.

The synopsis reads: A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

You can catch the film this weekend at 3.30pm at BCC Cinemas, North Rockhampton.

